Footballer Darwin Núñez involved in clash with fans

Darwin Núñez with Colombian fans

Source: BBC

Liverpool footballer Darwin Núñez was caught in a confrontation with fans after his national team Uruguay suffered a defeat on Wednesday.

The striker was observed engaging with Colombia supporters in the stands following the conclusion of the Copa America semi-final.

Reports from Uruguayan outlet El Pais indicated that chaos erupted near the area where players' friends and family were seated. Núñez has not made any public statement regarding the incident.



Read full article