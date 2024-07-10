Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Former Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah removed as Petrocub President

Nana Yaw Amponsah 2467 Nana Yaw Amponsah

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Petrocub Hîncești, the current champions of Moldova, have officially ended their association with Ghanaian football executive Nana Yaw Amponsah, according to reports from the Eastern European nation.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live