Former Black Stars goalkeeper Owusu Mensah urges President Akufo Addo to honor promises to AFCON champions

Owusu Mensah

Source: Apexnewshub

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Owusu Mensah, has appealed to Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to fulfil the promises made to Ghana's Afcon-winning squads.

Mensah, who was part of the 1982 winning team, emphasized that this plea is not only for his squad but for all the teams that have brought Ghana four Afcon trophies.



In the 1982 tournament, Ghana triumphed over host Libya in a thrilling final, winning 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

George Alhassan, a Ghanaian forward and the tournament's top scorer with four goals secured the historic victory with a goal in the 35th minute.



Read full article