Former Celta Vigo captain found guilty of sexually assaulting Espanyol mascot

35678.png Hugo Mallo

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Hugo Mallo, the former captain of Celta Vigo, has been convicted of sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred in 2019 during a match against Espanyol. At 33 years of age and currently playing for Aris Salonika in Greece, Mallo is set to face a financial penalty as a consequence of his actions.

Prior to a game at the RCDE Stadium, Mallo was engaged in greeting his opponents.

During this interaction, he shook hands with a mascot named 'Ana' and, according to the ruling, inappropriately placed his hand inside the costume, making contact with her breasts without her consent.

