Former England manager Eriksson's funeral held in Sweden

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has been buried, with David Beckham among the 600 attendees at his funeral in Torsby, Sweden.
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has been buried, with David Beckham among the 600 attendees at his funeral in Torsby, Sweden. In January, Eriksson revealed he had "at best" a year to live following a cancer diagnosis, and his family confirmed his passing at the age of 76 on August 26. His coffin was brought to Fryksande church around 07:00 local time.
