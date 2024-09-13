Former England manager Eriksson's funeral held in Sweden

Sven-Goran Eriksson was England manager between 2001 and 2006

Source: BBC

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England manager, has been buried, with David Beckham among the 600 attendees at his funeral in Torsby, Sweden. In January, Eriksson revealed he had "at best" a year to live following a cancer diagnosis, and his family confirmed his passing at the age of 76 on August 26. His coffin was brought to Fryksande church around 07:00 local time.





