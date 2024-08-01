Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi emerges as target for Nigeria’s Enyimba FC

Richmond Ayi

Source: Footballghana

Enyimba FC, recognized as one of the premier football clubs in Nigeria, is reportedly pursuing former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

According to media sources in Ghana, the Nigerian club has shown significant interest in Ayi, who was released by the Phobians at the conclusion of the Ghanaian football season.



Kwame Dela from Wontumi Radio has disclosed that Enyimba FC has initiated discussions with Ayi’s representatives, with the intention of reaching an agreement in the near future.

Ayi has attracted interest from various local teams, with newly-promoted Vision FC being identified as a leading contender.



His tenure with Hearts of Oak commenced after the 2017/18 season when he joined as a free agent, following previous engagements with Techiman City FC and WAFA.



