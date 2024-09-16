Former King Faisal star Ibrahim Zubairu nets first goal for Partizan Belgrade

Ibrahim Zubairu

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ibrahim Zubairu, a former youth international for Ghana, scored his first goal for FK Partizan Belgrade during a tightly fought match against OFK Beograd in the Serbian Super Liga.

Unfortunately, despite Zubairu's contribution, Partizan Belgrade lost 3-2 on Sunday at Stadion Omladinski.

Partizan initially went ahead in the 15th minute with a goal from Aleksandar Filipovic, but OFK's Ghanaian forward Samuel Owusu equalized just three minutes later.



Read full article