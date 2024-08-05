Sports

Former Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim touches down in Ethiopia ahead of Ethiopian Coffee FC move

Danlad Ibrahim32 Danlad Ibrahim

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has arrived in Addis Ababa in preparation for his transfer to Ethiopian Coffee FC during the current transfer window.

