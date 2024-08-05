Former Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim touches down in Ethiopia ahead of Ethiopian Coffee FC move

Ghanaian goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has arrived in Addis Ababa in preparation for his transfer to Ethiopian Coffee FC during the current transfer window.

The former Ghana youth international is set to join the club as a free agent after spending eight years with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



Danlad left Asante Kotoko at the end of the season when his contract expired.



As a participant in the 2022 World Cup, he is currently in Ethiopia finalizing his move to Ethiopian Coffee FC.

He is scheduled to undergo a mandatory medical examination on Monday before officially signing with the club. Danlad, the former Kotoko goalkeeper, will sign a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.



Expected to play a significant role for the team in the upcoming season, Ibrahim brings a wealth of experience, having represented various Ghana national teams in different competitions, including the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, where the Black Satellites emerged as champions.



During his time in the Ghana Premier League, the 21-year-old made a total of 69 appearances for the Kumasi-based club.