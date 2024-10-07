Former Netherlands midfielder Neeskens dies aged 73

Johan Neeskens played in two World Cup finals with the Netherlands

Source: BBC

Netherlands football icon Johan Neeskens has passed away at the age of 73, as confirmed by the Dutch football federation.

The former midfielder played a significant role in the Ajax and Netherlands squads that pioneered "total football" during the 1970s.



The KNVB federation expressed its condolences, stating that the football community has lost a legend with Neeskens' passing.

He earned 49 caps for the national team and was a key player in the squads that reached the finals of the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.



Read full article