Former Nigerian Sports Minister extols Ghana for successful hosting of African Games 2023

Chief Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s former Minister of Youth and Sports Development

Chief Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, has extended his gratitude to Ghana for its outstanding organization of the African Games 2023.

Chief Dare specifically praised Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Ussif, for their unwavering dedication to sports development.



Acknowledging President Akufo-Addo and Minister Mustapha Ussif's exceptional leadership, Chief Dare highlighted their commitment and foresight in ensuring Ghana's readiness to host the prestigious African Games.



He commended the Ghanaian government and sports authorities for their meticulous planning and execution, creating a conducive environment for athletes and participants from across the continent.



"I salute the efforts of the Minister and his team. I have been to the venues, and I think this is commendable. I was the chairman of the African Region 2 last year when we took the decision to ensure Ghana was given the 8 months it required to prepare," Chief Dare remarked.



Expressing satisfaction with Ghana’s swift organization within the requested time frame, he emphasized the pride Africa should take in such an accomplishment.

"I am happy that in eight months, Ghana has been able to pull this together. It is a thing of pride for Africa. 54 countries are gathered here, 29 sporting events, and 7 different venues for the Games," he added.



Chief Dare highlighted the necessity of government support, political will, a well-operating youth and sports ministry, and collaborative efforts among sports stakeholders for hosting such a significant event.



He commended Ghana’s exemplary demonstration of these vital elements, contributing to the success of the event and showcasing the unity and strength of Africa's sporting community.



Looking ahead, Chief Sunday Dare expressed optimism for the future of sports development in the region and reaffirmed his dedication to advancing youth and sports causes across the continent.