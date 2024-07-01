Sports

Former Orlando Pirates star passes away at 27 in Zambia

Justin Shonga.jpeg Justin Shonga

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

The passing of former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City striker, Justin Shonga, at the age of 27 on Sunday, June 30, has been officially announced by the Zambian Football Association.

Originally from Chipata, Shonga made a name for himself in the Premier Soccer League, representing TTM, Sekhukhune United, Cape Town City, and Pirates during his career.

Before his untimely death, the Zambian international had been playing for Najran in the Saudi second division, having signed with them in February.

Source: Apexnewshub