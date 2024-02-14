Former President Kufuor launches the J.A. Kufuor Cup

JA Kufuor cup launched

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor ceremonially inaugurated and unveiled the trophy for the J.A. Kufuor Cup at Peduase on February 13, 2024.

This marks the beginning of the 2024 edition of the tournament, featuring Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium on February 18, 2024.



The J.A. Kufuor Cup is organized by the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation and serves as a tribute to the former President's legacy, culminating in his 85th birthday celebrations.



Present at the trophy unveiling were former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, coach Kwesi Appiah, and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.



During the launch, Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman, expressed his club's determination to claim the trophy by defeating Kotoko.

Representing Kotoko, Coach Kwesi Appiah countered by affirming that the Porcupine Warriors would strive vigorously to honour the former president, who once served as their board chair.



Stephen Appiah, an ambassador of the JA Kufuor Cup, pledged to purchase 1000 tickets for the match, while the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, committed to buying 5,000 tickets for fans.



Mr. Okraku further encouraged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to witness the match and urged both teams to give their utmost effort.