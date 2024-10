Kipyegon Bett won a bronze medal at the London 2017 World Championships

Source: BBC

Kipyegon Bett, a former world under-20 athletics champion, has passed away at the age of 26 in Bomet, Kenya, after a brief illness.

The 800m runner claimed the junior world title in 2016 and secured a bronze medal at the senior World Championships in London the next year.

His career faced a setback in 2018 due to a four-year doping suspension, and he encountered difficulties upon his return to the sport.



Read full article