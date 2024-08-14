Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Forson Amankwah assists a goal for Norwich in 4-3 win over Stevenage

Forson Amankwah Forson Amankwah

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Forson Amankwah participated in Norwich City's match on Tuesday evening, where the team triumphed over Stevenage with a score of 4-3 in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live