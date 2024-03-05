Forson sisters out of Ghana’s swim team for African Games

Kaya Forson and Zaira Forson

Source: 3news

Ghana’s swim team will miss two of its biggest assets, Kaya Forson and Zaira Forson, at the 2023 African Games.

The sisters have been prominent figures in long-distance swimming for Ghana, having represented the country at various international competitions, including the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Greece and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



However, their participation in the upcoming Africa Games has been ruled out due to a change in their school examination schedule in France.



The sisters are prioritising their education, and their absence will undoubtedly affect the team’s performance.



According to the Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association, Farida Alhassan, “Zaira Forson and Kaya Forson are the only major long-distance swimmers that we have. Those who have done it consistently. Certainly, it is going to affect the team, but what can we say.. they are still students aside from being swimmers, so education is really paramount and they need to focus on their education.”

Alhassan further stated, “They were supposed to come until a new schedule came out for her examination(Zaira). Unfortunately, that is what has happened, so we just need to adjust to her absence and see how to manage the situation.”



The final swimming team list for Ghana includes the Jackson brothers, Abeiku Jackson and Kow Jackson, alongside Unilez Takyi and Christian Nii Nortey Duah, who both competed at the World Swimming Championships in Doha this year.



The team is currently preparing at the Borteyman Complex ahead of their events, which begin on March 9th. Although the Forson sisters won’t be physically present, they will be supporting their teammates from afar.