Francis Amuzu out of Anderlecht's game against Dinamo Minsk due to injury

Francis Amuzu112 Francis Amuzu

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, continues to face injury challenges as he had to leave the pitch in the 60th minute during Anderlecht's match against KV Mechelen on Saturday due to a hamstring problem.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live