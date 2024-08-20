Sports

Francis Amuzu strikes before injury strikes back: Anderlecht winger limps off after scoring

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger for Anderlecht, faced yet another injury setback during the match against KV Mechelen on Saturday, as he was forced to leave the field after approximately sixty minutes due to acute thigh pain.

