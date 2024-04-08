Frederic Kanoute tips Mohammed Kudus to win African Player of the Year Award

Mohammed Kudus

Frederic Kanoute, the Malian football legend, has endorsed Mohammed Kudus for the prestigious African Player of the Year Award.

Kanoute, a former Sevilla striker, praised Kudus as one of the most captivating African footballers of the current season.



During an interview on West Ham United's podcast, Kanoute highlighted Kudus' exceptional skills that distinguish him from others. Kanoute described Kudus as a talented player with strength, speed, and versatility in different positions.



Despite his young age, Kanoute believes that Kudus is one of the most promising African footballers today. Kanoute expressed his confidence in Kudus' chances of winning the African Player of the Year Award, stating that he definitely deserves consideration.

Since his transfer to West Ham United from Ajax in August 2023, Kudus has scored 11 goals and provided 5 assists in 35 appearances for the Hammers.



The 23-year-old forward will be looking to increase his impressive stats as West Ham takes on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League match on Thursday night.