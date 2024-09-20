French minnows Brest win on Champions League debut

Highlights: Brest v Sturm Graz

Source: BBC

Brest, representing France, achieved their inaugural Champions League victory by defeating Sturm Graz, thanks to goals from Hugo Magnetti and Abdallah Sima.

Magnetti initiated the scoring for the home team with a powerful half-volley into the bottom corner after skillfully controlling the ball with his chest midway through the first half.

However, just before halftime, Edimilson Fernandes inadvertently scored an own goal, leveling the match for the Austrian side.



Read full article