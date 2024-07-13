French rugby players charged with raping woman in Argentina

Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou deny raping the woman

Source: BBC

Two French international rugby players have been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman following a match in Argentina, prosecutors in the South American country say.

Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, are accused of raping a 39-year-old woman after France beat Argentina on Saturday.



She alleges that they raped her multiple times and beat her in a hotel room in the city of Mendoza.

The pair, who chose "not to testify" at a hearing in the city, say they had consensual sex with the woman and deny rape. They will remain in custody while authorities investigate further.



