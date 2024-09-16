Frenkie de Jong returns to group training with Barcelona five months after injury

Frenkie de Jong

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's fitness and potential return remain uncertain. However, he made progress in his recovery on Monday morning. The club has suggested surgery, which would keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year, but he has chosen to pursue a conservative treatment approach for now.





