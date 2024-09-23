Friedkin Group in advanced Everton takeover talks

Everton lie joint bottom of the Premier League after five games

Source: BBC

The Friedkin Group is currently engaged in advanced negotiations to acquire Everton, having reinitiated discussions with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns the Serie A club Roma, had reached a preliminary agreement in June to buy Moshiri's 94% stake.

However, negotiations were halted a month later due to the inability of both parties to finalize the agreement, particularly after Miami-based 777 Partners could not complete a deal earlier this year.



