Friedkin Group in advanced Everton takeover talks

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
The Friedkin Group is currently engaged in advanced negotiations to acquire Everton, having reinitiated discussions with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns the Serie A club Roma, had reached a preliminary agreement in June to buy Moshiri's 94% stake.
However, negotiations were halted a month later due to the inability of both parties to finalize the agreement, particularly after Miami-based 777 Partners could not complete a deal earlier this year.
