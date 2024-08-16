Friendly match: Bechem Utd scores late to beat Desire FC 1-0

Bechem United has continued its preparations for the 2024/25 football season with another friendly match held on Thursday.

In this encounter against lower division team Desire FC, the Ghana Premier League club struggled but ultimately secured a narrow 1-0 victory with a late goal.



Yaw Annor found the net during added time in the second half, providing the crucial equalizer.

This friendly match served as a valuable opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming football season in Ghana.



Bechem United is anticipated to engage in several more friendly matches before the season commences, as the team aims to contend for the Ghana Premier League title, a goal it has pursued in recent seasons.