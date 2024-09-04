Sports

From tears to flee: How Ernest Nuamah's move to Fulham collapsed

Ernest Nuamah233444.png Ernest Nuamah

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah was said to be emotional after Olympique Lyon tried to push through a transfer to Fulham during the summer transfer window, as reported from France.

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah was said to be emotional after Olympique Lyon tried to push through a transfer to Fulham during the summer transfer window, as reported from France. The 20-year-old was notably connected to potential moves to both Fulham and Everton on the last day of the transfer window. Although Fulham had reportedly settled on a €19 million fee with Lyon for the promising winger, the transfer did not materialize.



Source: Ghanasoccernet