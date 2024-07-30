Fulham agree club record fee for Arsenal's Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe played in only 13 Premier League games for Arsenal last season

Source: BBC

Fulham have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign midfielder Emile Smith Rowe for an initial £27m with the potential of £7m in add-ons.

Smith Rowe is a club record signing for Fulham and sources say the add-ons are based on Cup and European success for the Cottagers.



The 23-year-old has been left out of Arsenal's past two pre-season matches as the deal was completed.

Smith Rowe is an academy graduate and a popular figure among supporters but has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal behind Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.



Read full article