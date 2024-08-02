Fulham sign Smith Rowe from Arsenal for club record fee

Emile Smith Rowe has made three appearances for England, scoring against San Marino in 2021

Fulham have announced the club record signing of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe for an initial £27m.

While the Cottagers have not disclosed the total fee for the 24-year-old, it is understood the deal could rise to £34m with add-ons.



Smith Rowe, who joined Arsenal as a 10-year-old, made his senior debut for the Gunners at the age of 18 and made 80 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 12 times.

He has three England caps, although his last came in March 2022.



