GB's Azu to appeal after disqualification in men's 100m heats

GB’s Jeremiah Azu disqualified after false start in the 100m heats

Source: BBC

Jeremiah Azu, a sprinter from Great Britain, has decided to appeal his disqualification from the Olympic men's 100m heats in Paris due to a false start.

Azu argued that the noise from the ongoing pole vault event and the enthusiastic French fans in the stadium contributed to his reaction. Despite not being allowed to compete, the 23-year-old athlete plans to file a formal protest.

He expressed his disappointment, stating, "I reacted to a sound. Unfortunately, I was not allowed to run under protest. I am uncertain about the rules that were applied in this situation."



