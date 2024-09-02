GB's Ellis storms to triathlon gold in Paris

BBC Sport journalist at Pont Alexandre III, Paris

Source: BBC

Dave Ellis of Great Britain secured the gold medal in the men's PTVI category of the Paralympic triathlon, as the British team sought to achieve multiple podium finishes during the event held in central Paris.

Ellis completed the race over a minute ahead of his competitors, thereby redeeming himself after a disappointing experience in Tokyo three years prior.

He is a member of a formidable British squad that includes Lauren Steadman, Claire Cashmore, and Alison Peasgood, all of whom are aspiring for medal success at Pont Alexandre III on Monday.



