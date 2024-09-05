GB's Pembroke wins javelin gold with new world record

Daniel Pembroke threw more than four metres further than the silver medallist

Source: BBC

Daniel Pembroke from Great Britain set a new world record in the men's F13 javelin while successfully defending his Paralympic title in Paris.

The 33-year-old athlete achieved a remarkable throw of 74.49 meters on his fourth attempt at Stade de France on Thursday.



This surpassed the former record of 71.01 meters, held by Uzbekistan's Aleksandr Svechnikov since 2017, by 3.48 meters.

Pembroke had already broken the previous record earlier in the competition with a throw of 71.15 meters on his third attempt before surpassing it again.



Read full article