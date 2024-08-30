GBC has not been granted Ghana Premier League broadcasting rights - Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has stated that there are currently no discussions taking place between the GFA and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) concerning the broadcast rights for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The GBC, which is a state-owned broadcasting entity, has previously attempted to obtain the rights to air the GPL. Their latest attempt in 2019 did not succeed, as the rights were awarded to StarTimes instead.



On January 8, 2019, the GFA officially designated StarTimes as the broadcaster for both the GPL and the MTN FA Cup, under a long-term agreement that is set to conclude following the 2023/2024 season.

Dr. Abbey emphasized that while there are no current negotiations...