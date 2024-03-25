GCB Bank tops list for cost-effective loans, Stanbic Bank and Fidelity Bank offer higher rates

Bank of Ghana

According to the latest Annualized Percentage Rates (APRs) released by the Bank of Ghana, GCB Bank stands out for providing the most cost-effective loans to household consumers. They offered rates of 27.71% and 27.21% for one-year and three-year periods respectively.

In comparison, Stanbic Bank and Bank of Africa charged higher rates, with Stanbic Bank offering a rate of 50.92% for one year and Bank of Africa charging 43.83% for three years.



For loans extending over five years, Fidelity Bank offered the lowest interest rate to household consumers at 26.64%, followed closely by GCB Bank at 27.04%.



Similarly, Absa Bank emerged as the top choice for Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs), offering the lowest interest rate of 17.03% for both one and three-year loan periods. Fidelity Bank led the pack for a five-year tenor, charging SMEs an interest rate of 24.44%.



However, Stanbic Bank and Fidelity Bank had the highest rates for SMEs, with Stanbic Bank charging 50.27% and Fidelity Bank 55.27%.

In terms of loans for corporates, OmniBSIC offered the most competitive rate of 33.68% for both one-year and three-year facilities. Access Bank provided the lowest rate for a five-year duration at 30.58%.



On the other hand, ADB had the highest rates for corporate loans, with rates ranging from 45.94% for one and three years to 47.51% for five years.



The APR, as explained by the Bank of Ghana, reflects the comprehensive cost of a loan, incorporating the Ghana Reference Rate, bank-specific risk-premia, and other charges. While the APRs provided are indicative, the actual APR faced by a customer may vary based on individual circumstances and the bank's assessment.