GEA to train over 19,000 youth in employable skills

The training will target youth across different vocational and agricultural institutions

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has announced plans to train 19,324 youth in various vocational and agricultural skills, aiming to address the country's unemployment challenges.

The training program, revealed by the Upper East Regional Director of GEA, Mohammed Bukari, will target youth across different vocational and agricultural institutions.



Speaking at the launch of the Mastercard Foundation Business in a Box (BIZBOX) Project in Bolgatanga, Mr. Bukari highlighted the project's objective to equip youth with skills and provide them with basic start-up kits.



He emphasized that the initiative aims to empower young people with the necessary tools to establish themselves in various industries.



The BIZBOX Project is an extension of the Young Africa Works program, previously sponsored by Mastercard, an international NGO based in the United States.

Mr. Bukari stressed the importance of the youth utilizing the tools effectively, warning that the agency would reclaim the tools from those who fail to do so.



In his remarks, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, encouraged the youth to be innovative in wealth creation, urging them to identify and solve societal problems.



He emphasized the need for youth to leverage their skills and resources to contribute to the development of both themselves and the nation.