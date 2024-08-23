GFA Club Licensing approve only four venues ahead of 2024/25 football season

This situation arises following the initial round of inspections conducted in preparation for the upcoming football season.

After the inspection carried out in August 2024, only the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Dun's Park, and WAFA Park were found to comply with all required infrastructure standards.



Despite its recent inauguration, the new TNA Stadium, which has a capacity of 13,000 and was constructed for $16 million, is still pending full approval. This delay is attributed to the lack of an inner perimeter, a necessary criterion for complete accreditation.



This challenge is not exclusive to the TNA Stadium; the two largest stadiums in the country, Baba Yara Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium, are also awaiting full accreditation as they remain on a conditional approval list.



Other facilities that failed to meet the Club Licensing standards have been provided with a report outlining the necessary improvements to achieve compliance.

Venues designated to host the Ghana Premier League will undergo a re-inspection on August 30, 2024, before the commencement of the new football season.



The purpose of this inspection is to rectify any outstanding issues and potentially secure full approval for the forthcoming season.



In the meantime, the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is set to commence on September 6.