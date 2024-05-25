GFA Foundation-Ghana Prisons Project launched in Accra

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prisons project, an initiative that seeks to use the power of football to promote the well-being, welfare, reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates of Ghana's prisons into society, was launched in Accra on Friday, May 24, 2024.

At a short but impressive ceremony held at the Senior Boys Correctional Centre (Borstal Institute) for Juveniles, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku delivered love and hope to the young souls and Prison officers at the Centre.

The first phase of the partnership will see the GFA Foundation facilitating coaching, refereeing and mentorship training programmes for inmates and officers in six (6) prison facilities.



