GFA General Secretary and Deputy attend CAF Executive Programme at Cape Town University in South Africa

Ama Brobbey and Prosper Harrison Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), represented Ghana at the inauguration of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Football Management Executive Programme held at the University of Cape Town.

This initiative, led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, seeks to improve leadership and governance within African football by providing administrators from CAF's 54 Member Associations with vital skills.

At the event, Prosper Harrison Addo presented on the advancement of women's football in West Africa, emphasizing Ghana's initiatives and strategies aimed at promoting the sport throughout the region.



