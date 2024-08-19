GFA President Kurt Okraku visits family of late Hans Kwofie

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, paid a visit to the family of the late Hans Kwofie, a former top scorer in the Premier League, in his hometown of Dompim Pepesa, located near Tarkwa, on Friday, August 15, 2024.

During this poignant visit, Simeon-Okraku offered his final respects to the revered figure of Medeama SC and AshantiGold, who sadly lost his life in an accident on June 21, 2024.



He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Kwofie's family and assured them of the Football Association's commitment to facilitating a respectful farewell for the esteemed footballer.



At the age of 35, Kwofie had a distinguished career, earning legendary status at his childhood club, Medeama SC. He also made significant contributions to AshantiGold, where he played a pivotal role in securing three Premier League titles and was honored as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in 2017.

Moreover, Kwofie had stints with clubs such as Heart of Lions, Legon Cities, and Aduana Stars, in addition to playing for Al-Oruba in Qatar and Smouha FC in Egypt.



Kwofie's burial took place on Saturday, August 17, 2024.