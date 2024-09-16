Sports

1

GFA and WAFU B President Kurt Okraku arrives in Kenya for CAF meeting

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku22223.png Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has landed in Nairobi, Kenya, in preparation for the upcoming Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

As the President of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, he is participating in this meeting at the invitation of the Executive Committee.

The significant gathering, led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, is scheduled for Monday, September 16, 2024, in Nairobi.

Source: Ghanasoccernet