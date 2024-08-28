GFA announces over GHC2 million in prize money allocation for domestic football leagues

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a substantial rise in the prize money allocated for its domestic football leagues.

A total of GHS 2,006,000 will be distributed across the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women’s football, and various other competitions.



However, the specific amounts designated for each competition have not been disclosed at the time of this announcement.

This declaration was made during the 30th Ordinary Congress, which took place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Pampram.



GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasized the association's commitment to recognizing excellence and motivating clubs to strive for success.



