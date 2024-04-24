GFA appoints Godwin Attram as head coach for the newly formed U21 national team

Godwin Attram

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made an announcement regarding the appointment of Godwin Attram, a former Black Stars player, as the new head coach for the national U21 male national team.

In his new role, Attram will be working alongside Nana Yaw Amankwah and Abdul Manaf Abubakar, who will serve as his assistants for the newly-formed national team.



The GFA's decision to appoint Attram as the Head Coach of the newly established U21 national team is in line with their efforts to strengthen the developmental structures for youth football.



This appointment is a strategic move that aligns with Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA) launched in 2023, which aims to nurture young talent and foster a culture of excellence from grassroots level to the national stage.

Nana Yaw Amankwah will provide assistance to Attram in his coaching duties, while Abdul Manaf Abubakar will serve as the team's Physiotherapist. This information was conveyed through a communique from the GFA on Tuesday.



The Ghana U21 national team is one of the newly formed national teams by the GFA. The association believes that these national teams will play a crucial role in monitoring and tracking the progress of talented players as they transition from the youth national teams to the senior national team.