GFA appoints Laryea Kingston as new Black Starlets head coach

Laryea Kingston

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially named Laryea Kingston as the new head coach of the Black Starlets.

Kingston, who previously worked as an assistant coach for Ghana's U-18 team under Karim Zito, now takes on the role of head coach.



With his experience as a former player for Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, Kingston has already led the team in friendly matches to prepare for the upcoming WAFU B tournament.



Assisting Kingston are respected football personalities, such as former Hearts captain Jacob Nettey, who played a key role in Hearts of Oak's CAF Champions League victory in 2000.

Nettey, who also represented Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Summer Olympics, brings a wealth of experience to the coaching staff.



Also joining the team is Nana Agyemang, a holder of CAF Licence A and UEFA Licence B, with coaching experience at various football academies and clubs.



The newly formed technical team has been given the responsibility of developing a competitive squad for future tournaments, including the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.