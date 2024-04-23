GFA appoints Maxwell Konadu as Black Meteors coach

Maxwell Konadu

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Maxwell Konadu as the Head Coach of Ghana's National Male U23 team, the Black Meteors.

Konadu, who is currently the Head Coach of Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, brings a wealth of experience to this position.



His extensive coaching background within Ghana's developmental age groups, such as U17 and U20, makes him an excellent choice for the role.



With previous experience as Assistant Coach of the Black Stars under James Kwasi Appiah and Milovan Rajevac, Konadu's expertise is highly respected.

The close connection between the Black Meteors and the senior national team, the Black Stars, brings added excitement to Konadu's new role.



Supporting Konadu in this crucial position is Abdul Gazale, a former Asante Kotoko Coach and holder of a CAF License A.



The coaching team also includes Ben Owu as the goalkeeper trainer, Amankwah Mireku as the Team Manager, and several other dedicated professionals.