GFA boss Kurt Okraku reiterates commitment to investments in Colts football

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized his administration's unwavering commitment to investing in Colts football.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Western Regional Football Association on Thursday, August 15, Okraku, who also serves as the Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, highlighted the significance of investing in youth and Colts football to nurture young talents for the future.



"As the Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, I am dedicated to supporting the advancement of Colts football for both boys and girls," stated Kurt Okraku, as reported on the GFA website.

He further remarked, "As I pledged in Kumasi during last year's Congress regarding the provision of training opportunities for coaches at the Colts and Women levels, we have begun implementing this strategy. The Ashanti Region has initiated the program, with additional regions to follow suit across the country. The first group of 30 coaches has completed the Licence D course. Consider the potential impact if we were to replicate this strategy over the next three years; the future of Colts football would be remarkable. Just contemplate that."



Additionally, Kurt Okraku revealed that the GFA aims to launch the Inter-District festival for U15 and U17 Boys and Girls.