GFA charges Samuel Boadu for alleged misconduct towards match officials

Samuel Boadu, Head coach for Berekum Chelsea

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken action against Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu for allegedly verbally abusing match officials during his team's 1-1 draw with Bechem United in a recent Ghana Premier League game.

Boadu has been charged with breaching Section 12(1) (i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, which pertains to misconduct towards match officials. The incident reportedly occurred during the heated encounter between Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United.



In a statement released on Twitter, the GFA outlined the allegations against Boadu and stated that he has until Thursday, March 28, 2024, to respond to the charges.



The football association is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter before reaching a decision on any potential sanctions.



This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by match officials in the Ghana Premier League, with several instances of verbal abuse and misconduct reported throughout the season.

The GFA has reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring that all participants, including coaches, adhere to the highest standards of conduct.



Boadu's response to the charges will be crucial in determining the outcome of the case.



The GFA is expected to review all available evidence before making a decision, which could range from a warning or fine to a suspension, depending on the severity of the alleged misconduct.