GFA clarifies Borehole Project: No FIFA funds allocated for national stadium maintenance

GFA Borehole Project

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has outlined the goals of its Borehole Project, highlighting its focus on improving playing facilities by ensuring better access to water for maintaining football pitches.

Officially named the "GFA Borehole Project," this initiative is backed by a grant from FIFA, which the GFA sought to enhance infrastructure for clubs nationwide.



The primary aim is to build boreholes and supply essential equipment, such as water tanks, to improve pitch irrigation systems.

These enhancements are specifically directed towards Regional Football Associations (RFAs), Division One League (DOL), and Ghana Premier League (GPL) teams.



