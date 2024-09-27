GFA holds medical workshop to enhance Women's Premier League Super Cup player care

GFA holds one day medical workshop to enhance Women's Premier League Super Cup player care

Source: Ghanasoccernet

A one-day medical workshop was held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram for clubs involved in the Women’s Premier League Super Cup, representing a significant advancement in the medical support for women's football teams in Ghana.

The workshop addressed crucial topics such as pre-season medical preparations, standard pre-competition evaluations, managing medical emergencies in sports, doping control, menstrual hygiene, nutrition, and the management of fluids and electrolytes.

The objective was to provide medical personnel with vital information to improve player performance and safety. Dr. Christiana Baah, the lead trainer and a CAF Medical Officer, emphasized the necessity of regular knowledge-sharing among healthcare professionals to uphold high standards in sports medicine.



