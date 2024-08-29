Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

GFA makes pre-match, post-match press conferences mandatory for Premier League clubs

Kurt Screenshot 2024 08 09 214902.png Kurt Okraku

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared that pre-match and post-match press conferences will be compulsory for Premier League and other elite clubs during the 2024/25 football season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live