GFA president Kurt Okraku committed to supporting Ghanaian teams in Africa

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has announced his organization's backing for clubs that are competing in African tournaments.

FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC have advanced to the second round of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.



The Ghanaian champions will take on Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca, while the FA Cup winners will face Algeria's CS Constantine.

Last season, Medeama SC and Dreams FC made it to the group stage of these competitions, with Dreams FC reaching the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.



