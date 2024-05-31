GFA pressured me to include local players in my squad during my first stint – Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has disclosed that he faced pressure to include local players in his squad during his initial tenure.

Addo, who took over as the interim coach of the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup playoffs, stepped down after the team's early exit from the tournament.



Despite qualifying for the team, Addo revealed that he was never interfered with in his role but was urged to select local players.

He expressed his commitment to giving local talents a closer look now that he is working full-time.



Read full article