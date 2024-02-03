GFA reportedly wants Kobbie Mainoo to switch from England

Kobbie Mainoo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly eyeing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for a potential switch of nationalities.

Mainoo, who has previously played for the England youth teams, is believed to be on the radar of the Ghanaian authorities, according to a yahoo.com report.



The talented 18-year-old athlete recently scored a remarkable goal in a 4-3 victory for United against Wolves. He has already played for the England Under-19s team and is eligible to represent Ghana through his parental lineage.



Sources suggest that discussions surrounding his international future have taken place during his visits to St George's Park.



“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, said. “Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”



Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has been convinced by Ghana to make a switch after representing England Under-21s. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom have played for England's senior team under Gareth Southgate, have been identified as targets by Ghana.

The Black Stars are looking to rebuild after getting knocked out of the African Cup of Nations at the group stage at the expense of Egypt and Cape Verde.



Following his impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford, Mainoo is being targeted by Premier League clubs due to his exceptional performance in central midfield, even during the Red Devil's difficult matches.



“To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing,” Mainoo said. “Now [I am] just trying to get a good run of games in, win more games and get real momentum going.”



Last season, Mainoo signed his first professional contract and began training with the first team under Erik Ten Hag. He made his debut a year ago in a win over Charlton in the EFL Cup.



This season, he has played in 12 games and scored in his last two matches. He scored against Newport County in the FA Cup before scoring the winning goal at Molineux.