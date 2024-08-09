Kurt Okraku, GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold its second "Meet The Press" session of 2024 in Sunyani on August 9.

The event, featuring GFA President Kurt Okraku and Executive Council members, will take place at Eusbett Hotel.



This initiative aims to enhance transparency by addressing issues in Ghana football and responding to media questions.

The session follows a similar event in Kumasi earlier this year, underscoring the GFA's commitment to engaging with diverse regions across the country.



Read full article